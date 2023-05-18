Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 21:38

Cork TD calls for new A&E department at Cork hospital 

TD Thomas Gould said he had spent “hours upon hours” overnight in February of this year in the MUH ED as his 81-year-old father Tony waited 14 hours to be seen.
Cork TD calls for new A&E department at Cork hospital 

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, raised the need for a full emergency department (ED) in Cork’s Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Donal O’Keeffe

A Cork TD has spoken about waiting overnight with his elderly father in what he described as an emergency department housed in prefabs and portable buildings.

Speaking on Wednesday in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, raised the need for a full emergency department (ED) in Cork’s Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Mr Gould said he had spent “hours upon hours” overnight in February of this year in the MUH ED as his 81-year-old father Tony waited 14 hours to be seen.

“There is real fear among people about attending emergency departments because they are looking at spending nights on trolleys and long waiting times in overcrowded emergency departments,” Mr Gould said.

“In 2022, more than 12,000 people waited on trolleys in Cork University Hospital. As for the Mercy University Hospital, its emergency department is in prefabs and portable buildings and has been for the past couple of years.

“How can it be right that a hospital would have its accident and emergency unit in portable buildings?” he asked.

“I was in there in February with my own father, sitting on a plastic chair with cubicles between people.

“People knew me because I am the local deputy and they asked me how it was allowed to happen that people are sitting in there.

“How is it possible in this day and age? It is a complete failure by the Government and the Minister for Health, who has not tackled this issue.” Speaking with The Echo yesterday, Mr Gould said his father had spent a total of 14 hours waiting to be seen in conditions the northside TD described as “undignified”, “not respectful”, and “lacking privacy”.

“I have to say, the staff were brilliant, they were so good.

"They were under pressure, but they were so professional and decent and they were doing their best at all times,” Mr Gould said.

“I gave 10 hours with my dad overnight and then my sister came in in the morning with the change of clothes and a sandwich and a bottle of water for him, and she sat with him for another four hours and then they saw him,” he added.

Mr Gould said his father is now in very good health and the 81-year-old Knocknaheeny man is extremely thankful to all of the staff at MUH who had shown him great kindness and professionalism.

“My dad, Tony Gould, is flying now, and he is very grateful for the care he got from the staff at the time,” the Sinn Féin TD added.

Read More

LATEST: Teen rushed to hospital following fall from Douglas Village Shopping Centre 

More in this section

Garda Stock Jail for Cork man who sped from drug deal with Garda hanging from side of car 
gavel UK-based Cork architect jailed for sexual assault in Cork city two decades ago
Vyshyvanka Day Emotional scenes in Cork as Lord Mayor embraces members of Ukrainian community celebrating a tradition from home
cork health
LATEST: Teen rushed to hospital following fall from Douglas Village Shopping Centre 

LATEST: Teen rushed to hospital following fall from Douglas Village Shopping Centre 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more