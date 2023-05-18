Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 17:42

Young woman injured in fall from shopping centre in Cork 

Emergency services are at the scene. 
The incident occurred at approximately 4pm and emergency services at at the scene. 

Eoin Kelleher

A young woman has been injured in a fall from Douglas Village Shopping Centre this afternoon. 

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm and emergency services are at the scene. 

A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade said the injured party was initially treated at the scene by a doctor and paramedics, with Gardaí also in attendance. 

The extent of her injuries is not yet known but the fire service spokesperson said she was conscious and able to speak to emergency services. 

The fire service provided screening, cordoned off the scene, and supported moving and carrying the casualty, who is believed to be a teenage girl. 

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of an incident at a business premises in Douglas, Cork city this afternoon, May 18,” a Garda spokesperson told The Echo.

“Updates will follow.” 

