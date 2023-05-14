‘Alarming increase’ in petty crime in Cork city as thefts up 79%

CORK has experienced an “alarming increase” in petty crime which demands a response from the authorities, according to an Independent Cork City Councillor.

In recent months, Cork city has faced an unusual spike in the rates of petty crime, especially shoplifting, said Councillor Ken O’Flynn.

According to the latest reports from gardaí, the theft rate has increased by 79%, “which is quite concerning,” he said.

“The gardaí are facing one of their biggest challenges in tackling this issue due to a lack of officers on the ground.

“Having spoken to many Garda members of many different ranks, the one common thread of concern from all is the deep frustration with the lack of support and resources coming from Garda headquarters and Department of Justice.” Mr O’Flynn added, “this problem cannot continue to be ignored, and action must be taken to address the lack of Garda resources and additional Gardaí for the city.

“I would urge the authorities to take this matter seriously and provide adequate resources to tackle the issue, which is not only a matter of financial loss but also erodes community trust and engagement.

“The Cork city community deserves a force that is well-equipped to tackle this issue.”