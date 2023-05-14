Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 15:29

‘Alarming increase’ in petty crime in Cork city as thefts up 79%

“The gardaí are facing one of their biggest challenges in tackling this issue due to a lack of officers on the ground."
‘Alarming increase’ in petty crime in Cork city as thefts up 79%

In recent months, Cork city has faced an unusual spike in the rates of petty crime, especially shoplifting, said Councillor Ken O’Flynn.

Eoin Kelleher

CORK has experienced an “alarming increase” in petty crime which demands a response from the authorities, according to an Independent Cork City Councillor.

In recent months, Cork city has faced an unusual spike in the rates of petty crime, especially shoplifting, said Councillor Ken O’Flynn.

According to the latest reports from gardaí, the theft rate has increased by 79%, “which is quite concerning,” he said.

“The gardaí are facing one of their biggest challenges in tackling this issue due to a lack of officers on the ground.

“Having spoken to many Garda members of many different ranks, the one common thread of concern from all is the deep frustration with the lack of support and resources coming from Garda headquarters and Department of Justice.” Mr O’Flynn added, “this problem cannot continue to be ignored, and action must be taken to address the lack of Garda resources and additional Gardaí for the city.

“I would urge the authorities to take this matter seriously and provide adequate resources to tackle the issue, which is not only a matter of financial loss but also erodes community trust and engagement.

“The Cork city community deserves a force that is well-equipped to tackle this issue.”

Read More

Sentencing put back for Dubliner caught at Cork covid checkpoint with €140,000 worth of cannabis 

More in this section

Fundraiser for Cork man who suffered 'catastrophic' injuries in Vietnam motorbike crash Fundraiser for Cork man who suffered 'catastrophic' injuries in Vietnam motorbike crash
Cork's Henry Street to close tomorrow - diversions will be in place  Cork's Henry Street to close tomorrow - diversions will be in place 
Fresh planning application lodged for Marina Market  Fresh planning application lodged for Marina Market 
cork gardacork city centre
<p> Kieran Whyte outside his Whytes Centra in Togher which is currently undergoing restoration after a fire. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

'We've had to start from scratch': Cork city shop owner thanks public for support as reopening approaches

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more