Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 09:00

Sentencing put back for Dubliner caught at Cork covid checkpoint with €140,000 worth of cannabis 

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused man on bail until October 27.
Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said there was a positive probation report on 33-year-old accused man, Thomas Gahan of Kilmahuddrick Road, Clondalkin, and that he was receiving treatment and completing a course.

Liam Heylin

A Dubliner who was caught at a routine covid checkpoint in Cork with a €140,000 stash of cannabis herb over two years ago had sentencing in his case put back until October.

Judge Boyle acceded to the defence application to adjourn sentencing on that basis.

Thomas Gahan pleaded guilty to the charge of having the stash for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000 – a charge which carries a mandatory ten-year minimum sentence unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

One of the allegations made in the course of Gahan’s initial court appearance was that he had given gardaí a false name and details. It was alleged that the defendant gave the name of a relative and supplied a number of details, such as address and date of birth, that tallied with the false name which he had given. Gahan later said he panicked.

Now he has also pleaded guilty to giving the false details and driving while there was cocaine in his blood.

The checkpoint that gave rise to the charges was on the M8 at Killydonoghue in Glanmire, where the defendant was stopped driving his van at 8.20pm on Tuesday, March 23. His vehicle was searched at the scene and a large amount of suspected cannabis herb with a street value of €140,000 was found in the rear of the van.

