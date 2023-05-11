Cork senator new Fine Gael spokesperson for agriculture

A Cork senator has been unveiled as the new Fine Gael spokesperson on agriculture.

It has been announced that Cork Southwest based Senator, Tim Lombard will take up the role as the Agriculture, Food, Forestry, Fisheries and the Marine spokesperson for the party.

Speaking on his new appointment, Senator Lombard said: “I know first-hand the challenges of running a family farm alongside my wife and four children and I bring a practical knowledge of the sector to the role, both from actively farming myself and from a political perspective.”

He continued: “There’s no doubt that it is a challenging time for the agricultural community to adapt and build confidence in the sector.”

Mr Lombard served on Cork County Council from 2009 to 2016. He served as County Mayor in 2011, before being elected to the Seanad in 2016.

Welcoming the appointment of the Cork Senator, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:

“Tim understands that the Agri-food industry remains an integral part of our economy and society. The sector continues to be a significant provider of employment and income in every part of the country and particularly within the rural economy.

“I know how passionate Tim is about this sector and he will bring a wealth of experience to the role of Fine Gael spokesperson on agriculture in the Oireachtas. I know Tim will continue to highlight the challenges the sector is facing but he will also suggest solutions,” he added.