New pedestrian safety scheme for Parnell Place and South Mall

Cork City Council intends to implement a pedestrian safety scheme at the junction of Parnell Place and the South Mall.

The scheme will modify the existing traffic island between South Mall and Parnell Bridge. This includes widening the island to provide improved safety for pedestrians waiting between traffic lanes.

The plans involve moving the existing two-way cycle track and footpath northwards to traffic calm the junction and reduce the distance that pedestrians need to cross.

There will be a reduction in the number of lanes that pedestrians need to cross at the eastern end of South Mall, from three lanes to two lanes.

The project will maintain four disabled parking spaces opposite Smith Street but move westward by one space to allow for five motorcycle parking spaces to be installed.

Vehicular access from the South Mall to Morrisons Quay, at the eastern end of the buildings on the southside of South Mall, is to be removed.

Provision will be made for a section of cobble stone paving, on the approach to the revised island at the junction of South Mall and Parnell Bridge. This will aid in calming vehicular traffic on approach to the junction, and thereby improve pedestrian safety and overall public realm.

The Council will install new road marking and signage.

SUBMISSIONS

The proposals can be inspected online at consult.corkcity.ie and at Reception Desk, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork via appointment only on working days from April 27 to May 29 between 10am and 4pm. Members of the public can phone 021-4924000 to arrange an appointment.

Observations can be made online through consult.corkcity.ie or forwarded in an envelope marked ‘South Mall / Parnell Place Junction Pedestrian Safety Scheme’ to Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork. Final date for submissions is 4pm on June 14.