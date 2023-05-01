Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 10:28

Water and traffic disruption on southside this week

Uisce Éireann has warned that the latest disruptions are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Wednesday 3 May.
Mains repair works are likely to cause water supply and traffic disruptions in parts of the southside of Cork city early next week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the latest disruptions, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Wednesday 3 May.

The company said mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Glendale Grove, Glendale Drive, Glendale Walk and surrounding areas, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return on both days.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00062103.

