Sentencing date for woman accused of making false complaints against nine people pushed out 

Sentencing of a 43-year-old woman on 14 counts of making false complaints against six men and three women in Cork city over a five-year period has been changed from May 9 to May 17.

Sonya Egan of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, County Cork, will appear by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing on that date – May 17 – set today by Judge Helen Boyle.

Sonya Egan admitted eight counts of making false statements and six counts of making false reports against the six men and three women, alleging to the gardaí that the injured party in each count had committed some offence, on various dates between 2016 and 2021.

The false statements and reports were made at the Bridewell Garda Stations in Dublin and Cork and at Mayfield, Watercourse Road, and Anglesea Street Garda Stations all in Cork.

No facts have yet been given on the nature of the false reports made by the accused.