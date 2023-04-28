Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 12:07

Life sentence for Romanian who murdered 64-year-old Cork man

The defence indicated today that the accused man “accepted the finality of the jury verdict” and would not appeal the case
Life sentence for Romanian who murdered 64-year-old Cork man

Mr Justice Paul McDermott has now imposed that sentence on Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 31, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, on the count that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis (Frankie) Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

Liam Heylin

A life sentence was handed down today to a 31-year-old Romanian man for murdering a 64-year-old Cork man whose decapitated remains were found in a garden on Boreenmanna Road at Christmas 2019.

The defence indicated today that the accused man “accepted the finality of the jury verdict” and would not appeal the case. 

However, the sentencing judge noted that the murderer never gave an explanation for his crime and never expressed remorse for it.

All of the evidence was given at the sentencing hearing immediately following the unanimous decision of the eight women and four men of the jury to convict him last month. 

However, the formal imposition of the mandatory life sentence was adjourned until today.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott has now imposed that sentence on Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 31, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, on the count that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis (Frankie) Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

Mr Justice McDermot acknowledged the difficulties of Frankie Dunne’s life in terms of alcohol dependence but he said that what came through from his very supportive family was what a warm person he was.

The judge referred to the deep engagement the deceased had with his family as well as with the Simon Community and homeless services in Cork city.

More in this section

Law and justice concept Man who carried two carving knives around Cork town avoids jail
Heroin addict attempting to rob Cork publican tells him '€200 would do' Heroin addict attempting to rob Cork publican tells him '€200 would do'
Poppulo to lay off 21 Cork employees Poppulo to lay off 21 Cork employees
#courtscork courtcourts
Aldi expansion

ALDI recruiting for 81 jobs in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more