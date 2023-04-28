Life sentence for Romanian who murdered 64-year-old Cork man

A life sentence was handed down today to a 31-year-old Romanian man for murdering a 64-year-old Cork man whose decapitated remains were found in a garden on Boreenmanna Road at Christmas 2019.

The defence indicated today that the accused man “accepted the finality of the jury verdict” and would not appeal the case.

However, the sentencing judge noted that the murderer never gave an explanation for his crime and never expressed remorse for it.

All of the evidence was given at the sentencing hearing immediately following the unanimous decision of the eight women and four men of the jury to convict him last month.

However, the formal imposition of the mandatory life sentence was adjourned until today.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott has now imposed that sentence on Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 31, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, on the count that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis (Frankie) Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

Mr Justice McDermot acknowledged the difficulties of Frankie Dunne’s life in terms of alcohol dependence but he said that what came through from his very supportive family was what a warm person he was.

The judge referred to the deep engagement the deceased had with his family as well as with the Simon Community and homeless services in Cork city.