Planning permission granted for the construction of a new 600 pupil secondary school in Cork City

PLANNING permission has been granted for the construction of a new 600-pupil school at a 4.08-hectare site in Douglas for Cork Educate Together Secondary School.

Cork City Council granted planning permission earlier this afternoon to the Cork City secondary school which is currently based on Wellington Road.

The plans for the site at Douglas include provision for a two-classroom Special Educational Needs Unit, with a floor area of 8,600 sqm over three storeys, including a PE and Multi-Purpose Hall, a General Purpose Hall, and teacher and pupil facilities.

The plans also entail a new vehicular, cycle, and pedestrian access to the site, proposed to the west of the school, via Carrigaline Road.

Colm O’Connor, principal of Cork Educate Together Secondary School said the overriding emotion within the school community is relief.

“The entire Cork Educate Together Secondary School community is both relieved and overjoyed. It is great news for the students and staff members There were people crying when the news broke.

"It means so much to us. For seven years, our students, staff, and parents have endured the constant uncertainty and inadequate educational facilities characterised by being in temporary accommodation,” he said.

“Because of these challenges, we have become resilient and resourceful,” the secondary school principal said.

“It is hard for people outside the school to grasp, but that is approximately 160,000 hours of school experience for individual students and teachers.

"We believe that the City Council’s planners and officials have exercised their due diligence. We thank them for listening to and considering all of the submissions made."

“We are delighted that we will be able to offer families of the area a state-of-the-art digital campus and a mixed school with an inclusive and progressive culture,” he added.

Mr O’Connor said they will work with residents to ‘address’ any remaining concerns about the proposed new secondary school.

“We will of course work with residents to address any remaining concerns to the best of our ability. We now believe that the school will go ahead on the Douglas site, within the short term.

"There is still a chance there will be an appeal, but we believe it is going to happen for the first time after seven years.”