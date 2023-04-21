Vulnerable teen sexually assaulted by aunt’s partner

A VULNERABLE young woman was sexually assaulted as a teenager for a number of years by her aunt’s partner and today she said, “I never felt more frightened in my life.”

The 68-year-old culprit was sentenced to four years imprisonment with the last six months suspended by Judge Catherine Staines at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sergeant Brian Maher who investigated the case — and was personally thanked by the injured party — said the 31-year-old woman was sexually assaulted from the age of 15 or 16 to the age of 20.

“She is a vulnerable person, diagnosed with Asperger’s at a very young age,” Sgt Maher said.

Judge Staines said the vulnerability of the injured party was the most serious aggravating factor as the accused was aware of it and was in a position of trust on occasions when her parents were away and she was staying with her aunt.

The victim said, “I cannot understand why he would want to do this. Now I always feel nervous around men. I get very nervous if someone stands close to me.

“I keep wondering why he sexually abused me. I knew what he did was wrong. I did not know the name of what he was doing. I felt sick, shocked and frightened.

“The feeling of not being able to tell anyone what he had done was eating me up because he warned me not to tell anyone.

“When I was alone with him in the house all I wanted to do was hide and be as far away from him as possible. I hate thinking about it. He took away my childhood. I feel I cannot trust anyone in a friendship or a relationship.

“I was glad he pleaded guilty because therefore no one could doubt that what I said was the truth.”

On behalf of the accused man, defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell said to the young woman, “He feels very guilty about what he did. He knows he did 100 per cent wrong.”

Judge Staines told the injured party, “You are very brave to come here today.”

Sgt. Maher said the sexual assaults mainly consisted of the defendant touching her breasts and vaginal area outside her clothing.