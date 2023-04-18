Marquee concerts in Cork this year are to be cashless events

THIS year’s Live at the Marquee series in Cork is set to be a cashless affair, with concert-goers reminded to bring their bank cards with them.

The decision to go cashless was announced along with other guidelines by organisers ahead of the kick-off of this year’s Live at the Marquee series on May 27.

Organisers have also announced that Yondr, a patented system to create phone-free spaces for artists and individuals, will be in operation for the first time at Live at The Marquee for Tommy Tiernan’s final performances of his show ‘Tomfoolery’ on June 8 and June 15.

All gates will be 6.30pm with the exception of the One Day Festival on June 24 when gates will open at 2pm.

The Live at the Marquee line-up kicks off on May 27 when Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams bring their chart-topping and award-winning podcast, ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, live to Cork.

The Frames will play the Marquee on June 2 and June 3, supported by Ye Vagabonds on June 2, and First Class and Coach on June 3. Bingo Loco XXL will make its LATM debut on Sunday, June 4.

Aitch will play a sold-out show on June 7 with special guests AntsLive, while Olly Murs makes a welcome return to the Marquee with special guests True Tides from Cork on June 9.

Bell X1 will also return with a full electric band and guests Soda Blonde on June 10, while Mimi Webb will make her much anticipated LATM debut on June 26.

Christy Moore will once again take to the stage at the Marquee for another sold-out gig on June 17, and The Waterboys, with support from Irish musician/producer David Kitton, will perform on June 18.

Returning to the Marquee after 14 years, the legend that is Rod Stewart will play two dates on June 20 and June 21, with some tickets still available for the June 20 show.

Jenny Greene’s dance collaboration with The RTÉ Concert Orchestra with conductor Gavin Murphy will return on June 23 with special guests Cork’s own Gemma Sugrue, Paul Reid, and Jack O’Rourke.