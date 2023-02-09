Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 11:55

Rod Stewart adds extra Marquee date due to demand

He is already scheduled to play Live At The Marquee in Cork on June 20, 2023, and this morning an extra date was added - 21 June. 
Echo reporter

He is already scheduled to play Live At The Marquee in Cork on June 20, 2023, and this morning an extra date was added - 21 June. 

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie.

This will be his first return to perform at the popular Marquee series by the River Lee in 14 years.

Following the success of his previous sold-out tours including recent shows in Dublin and Belfast, Rod’s 2023 shows promise to be filled with hit after hit in his unmissable captivating style that has audiences dancing and singing along. 

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, his performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career.

