Man, 62, told gardaí that cocaine was Panadol when caught in Cork city

A 62-year-old man who was caught with cocaine claimed to gardaí that it was Panadol.

However, at Cork District Court the accused man admitted that the substance was cocaine.

Judge Olann Kelleher told Patrick Delaney of Bay 5, Halting Site, Spring Lane, Cork, that by pleading guilty to a charge of having cocaine in his possession for his own use he was admitting an offence that carried a maximum possible jail term of 12 months.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the offence dated back to 2020 and he had no previous conviction for drugs of any kind.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident.

Gardaí observed the suspicious activity of the occupants of a car parked near Mayfield garda station on December 17 2020.

When Patrick Delaney – one of the occupants – was searched he had suspected cocaine.

“When asked what it was he repolied, ‘Panadol’. He later made admissions. Analysis proved it was cocaine.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the accused had some previous convictions but none for having drugs of any kind.

Judge Kelleher imposed a €500 fine on him and gave him four months in which to pay the fine.