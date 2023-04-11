Cork braced for stormy weather; multiple warnings issued by Met Éireann

Cork faces strong winds in the coming hours and days, with Met Éireann issung a number of weather warnings affecting the city and county and advising that conditions may be poor enough to cause disruption.

The first yellow warning for wind comes into force at 3pm for Cork and nine other counties in the south and east of the country. It is in place until 9pm and Met Éireann has warned of 'strong southerly winds, veering westerly'

"Very strong gusts expected for a short time this afternoon and evening, causing some disruption," the forecaster said.

Cork coasts

There are also two marine warnings in place for coasts in Cork and the rest of the country. One is a Small Craft warning while the other is a Status Yellow - Gale warning.

"Southerly winds, veering southwest to west, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times," Met Éireann said.

Wednesday

For Wednesday, Met Éireann has issued Status Orange - Storm warnings, saying: "West to northwest winds will reach storm force 10 at times on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Mizen Head to Erris Head." The Small Craft warning is also in place on Wednesday.

Inland, Cork can also expect further strong winds tomorrow. A Status Yellow - Wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo - in place from 1am to 5pm on Wednesday warns of 'very strong west to northwest winds developing'.

"Widespread gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h expected, stronger in coastal areas and over higher ground. Wave overtopping in coastal areas."