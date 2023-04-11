Water and traffic disruption on southside next Monday and Tuesday

Works are likely to cause water supply disruptions and traffic issues in parts of the southside of Cork city on Monday and Tuesday of next week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the latest disruptions are part of the company’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The company said the work, which is scheduled to begin from 2pm and run until 6pm on Monday and Tuesday, 17 and 18 April, may cause water supply and traffic disruptions to Crosses Green and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works on both days.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return on both days.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00061351 for Monday and CCI00061353 for Tuesday.