Part of Dunkettle Interchange to close for over 24 hours later this month

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed that the N25 westbound route of the Dunkettle Interchange will be fully closed off for more than 24 hours later this month. 
The closure of the N25 westbound route is expected to begin on Friday, April 21 at 7.30pm and continue until 9pm the following evening, to facilitate works on the key connector’s flyover bridge.

Due to large scale work needed to be carried out, both lanes of the N20 are also to be closed as construction cannot be completed with the closure of just one lane.

The latest update from TII said: 

"Unfortunately, it will not be possible to complete bridge deck waterproofing works at Structure ST14 (bridge) under lane closures. A full closure of the N25 westbound will be required for these works."

Road users wishing to travel westbound will be diverted and, according to TII, "the main diversion route will be via the N40 and the southern ring road, and this diversion route will be well signposted for the duration of the closure".

The Dunkettle Interchange upgrade works are expected to be finished in early 2024.

The €215 million reconfiguration project has already caused major disruption for Cork motorists following previous lane and tunnel closures.

However, work is believed to be on track to be completed for its proposed February 2024 opening date.

A photograph showing completed works on the Dunkettle Interchange in October last year. The interchange is expected to be completed and open in February, 2024.  
“Good progress” has been made on the Dunkettle Interchange upgrade project in recent weeks despite “challenging weather conditions”, a senior engineering inspector with TII has said.

The last phase of the project saw works completed on three key link roads through the Dunkettle interchange, which will provide road users travelling eastbound on the N8 with a new access route to Little Island. 

Around 10,000 vehicles pass through the interchange each day.

Motorists are reminded to take care on approach and to remain vigilant for any detour signage.

