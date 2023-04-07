Upper Glanmire launch of 'Pride in Our Community'

Upper Glanmire was in festival mode on Wednesday for the launch of the 2023 Pride in Our Community competition by the Lord Mayor of Cork city, Councillor Deirdre Forde (FG).

The Pride in Our Community competition is organised by Cork County Federation Muintir na Tíre, sponsored by Cork County Council and Cork City Council, and has a prize fund of €10,000 for the winning group.

Speaking at the launch, Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde said, "it was fitting that the launch was in Upper Glanmire as it was the winner of the overall 2022 Pride of Cork City award.”

Cllr Forde said she was “proud and delighted that Cork City Council continues to support this wonderful competition".

Cork City Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer, Mary Walsh, encouraged community and voluntary groups from Cork City to "enter the competition, which recognises and rewards community groups who develop new or existing local amenities and projects which are of long-term benefit to the local community.”

Sean Holland of Muintir na Tíre said that he would like to thank both Councils for their support, adding that "community and voluntary groups could enter if they have developed, or are in the process of improving, amenities in their local community".

Mr Holland went on to give examples of the types of projects previously entered, such as community walks and trails, playgrounds, community fields, community centre renovations, upgrades to monuments and amenity areas, river clean-ups, community signs, murals, and biodiversity projects.

Other projects include community gardens, allotments, graveyard restoration, floral displays on the streetscape, all-weather facilities, tree planting, and floral bedding.

Mr Holland said the list “is endless” and community groups should feel free to enter new and innovative projects. Groups can enter online by visiting www.muintircork.com/.

Another award on offer is the 'Best Project by a Youth Group'. All groups who participate will be invited to an awards ceremony later this year.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, June 1, 2023.