Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 18:20

Man hid stolen goods in walking-frame seat

The judge said he had a particular difficulty with the fact that the defendant was using the Zimmer-frame to commit the thefts.
Martin Anderson, of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to theft offences committed on the same date: January 30. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 40-year-old man walking with the aid of a Zimmer-frame stashed in its seat goods that he was stealing in shops and now he has been given a 10-month suspended jail term.

Martin Anderson, of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to theft offences committed on the same date: January 30.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court: “He went to the Select Store on Opera Lane and stole two pink/orange speakers and a tripod value €150. 

"He entered the store with a walker/Zimmer-frame. He placed the selected items under the seat of the walker and left the store, passing all points of payment.”

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that there was the same modus operandi on the same day when the accused went to Phelan’s pharmacy and stole eight to ten bottles of face cream, value €270, from a shelf. Again he put them into the seat of the Zimmer-frame.

Sgt Kelleher said Anderson had 16 previous convictions for theft. Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused did not get his first conviction for theft until 2022.

“He has a longstanding alcohol difficulty. Approximately three years ago, he developed an acquired brain injury directly related to alcohol consumption.

“He is now walking with the help of a walking aid. He has developed a compulsive type of behaviour as a result of the brain injury. He has spent 12 weeks in custody. I would ask you consider his remorse,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said: “I do accept he has a brain injury caused by alcohol difficulties. But what makes this much worse is he is asking the court to sympathise, but he goes away and commits these offences using his walker.”

