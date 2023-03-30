'110,000 Cork people still use their toilet as a bin': Public being asked to think before they flush

PEOPLE across Cork are being urged to ‘Think Before You Flush’ to ensure that unsuitable items are not flushed down toilets, resulting in blockages and sewage-related litter ending up in waterways or on beaches.

The ‘Think Before You Flush’ campaign, run by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann, is encouraging people to only flush the three ps — pee, poo, and paper. All other waste should be thrown in the bin.

Representatives from Clean Coasts and Uisce Éireann met with Lord Mayor of Cork city, Councillor Deirdre Forde (FG), last week to sign the ‘Think Before You Flush’ pledge.

Flushing unsuitable items, such as wipes or cotton buds, down the toilet can result in blockages and the possibility of sewage related litter ending up in our waterways and on our beaches. This litter can impact the marine life that inhabits the waterways, posing a danger to wildlife.

Margaret Attridge of Uisce Éireann said: “We welcome the Lord Mayor of Cork’s support for the ‘Think Before You Flush’ campaign.

“Every day thousands of unsuitable items are flushed down toilets across Ireland instead of being put in the bin.”

“More than 110,000 people in Cork still use their toilet as a bin,” she added.

“This causes blockages in our wastewater systems, ultimately leading to sewer overflows and pollution in our rivers, on our beaches and in the ocean.

“The flushing of wipes is one of the most common items causing blockages in our wastewater network, leading to environmental pollution.”

The ‘Think Before You Flush’ team also met with students in Munster Technological University (MTU) and University College Cork (UCC) to help spread awareness of the campaign.

Elaine Doyle from Clean Coasts said: “It was great to meet the students for an interactive presentation and litter picks. Our research highlights under 35s are more likely to flush items in error — meeting students is a great way to help change this pattern.”

thinkbeforeyouflush.org.