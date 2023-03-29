Historic Cork buildings granted funding for conservation and repair

THE former Mansion House at Mercy University Hospital is one of eight Cork locations awarded funding from this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF).

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD, announced that 95 heritage projects across the country will benefit from a total of €4.5m under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF).

The eight Cork locations are: the former Mansion House, Mercy University Hospital (€200,000), Bantry House (€200,000), Mallow Castle Granary Building (€80,000), Blackrock Castle (€40,000), Patsy's Corner, Market Square, Kinsale (€35,000), Rockenham House, Passage West (€35,000), St. Benedict's Priory, Cobh (€37,500), Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens, Fota Island, Carrigtwohill (€62,000).

Minister Noonan said: “I am particularly pleased to announce the increased number of awards made to vernacular structures. Through this investment, this Government continues to celebrate the value and diversity of our built heritage, while also supporting traditional building skills.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said: “The funded works will also have an economic benefit by generating employment for heritage contractors and other skilled crafts and tradespeople across the country.”