Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 15:02

Historic Cork buildings granted funding for conservation and repair

Some historic building will receive funding or maintenance
Historic Cork buildings granted funding for conservation and repair

The Mercy Hospital, Mansion House. Picture Dan Linehan

Martin Mongan

THE former Mansion House at Mercy University Hospital is one of eight Cork locations awarded funding from this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF).

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD, announced that 95 heritage projects across the country will benefit from a total of €4.5m under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF).

The eight Cork locations are: the former Mansion House, Mercy University Hospital (€200,000), Bantry House (€200,000), Mallow Castle Granary Building (€80,000), Blackrock Castle (€40,000), Patsy's Corner, Market Square, Kinsale (€35,000), Rockenham House, Passage West (€35,000), St. Benedict's Priory, Cobh (€37,500), Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens, Fota Island, Carrigtwohill (€62,000).

Minister Noonan said: “I am particularly pleased to announce the increased number of awards made to vernacular structures. Through this investment, this Government continues to celebrate the value and diversity of our built heritage, while also supporting traditional building skills.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said: “The funded works will also have an economic benefit by generating employment for heritage contractors and other skilled crafts and tradespeople across the country.”

Read More

Funding allocated for repair work at Blackrock Castle

More in this section

Defence Forces inquiry to begin as soon as possible, vows Varadkar Defence Forces inquiry to begin as soon as possible, vows Varadkar
Russian invasion of Ukraine Breaking: Government wins confidence vote by comfortable margin 
Hospital corridor with gurneys Overcrowding at Cork hospital 'completely unacceptable', says INMO
#historynostalgia
<p>Members of Women of Honour, Honor Murphy, Yvonne O Rourke ,Diane Byrne, and Karina Molloy outside Government Buildings this week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos</p>

Former Cork Navy officer calls for inquiry into Defence Force allegations to have power to investigate Department of Defence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more