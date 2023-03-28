The search for this year's Cork Rose is on

THE search is on for the next Cork Rose of Tralee. The 2022 Cork Rose, Jenny Byrne, launched the campaign last Friday.

This year’s Cork selection will take place on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at The Metropole Hotel, which is also the sponsor

Ms Byrne was joined by the Cork Rose Centre co-ordinators, Katie Conolly and Heather Mulcahy, and representatives of the Cork Rose committee, as well as Metropole Deputy general manager, Jan Mitchell, and conference and sales manager, Eoghan Hedderman.

Cork Rose centre co-lead, Heather Mulcahy, said: “Cork has taken the Rose of Tralee title three times during the festival’s history, with Josie Ruane in 1961, Denise Murphy O’Sullivan in 1991, and Geraldine O’Grady Finn in 1999. It’s high time the Rebel County did it again!”

Entrants will enjoy several days out, including a Rose tour around some of Cork’s finest establishments and landmarks.

The woman chosen to represent Cork at the Rose of Tralee International Festival will enjoy a wonderful fortnight in August, beginning with the Rose tour, alongside the other national and international Roses, and, in Tralee, the chance to take part in the parades and gala functions; rounded off with her live interview on RTÉ with the Kerry legend himself, Dáithí Ó Sé.

The 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from August 18–22. Ireland’s flagship family festival, the Rose of Tralee International Festival continues to grow in popularity, with more than 100,000 enjoying all that was on offer across the five-day event.

As well as inviting possible Rebel Roses to apply, The Rose of Tralee is also seeking some of Cork’s finest men to be escorts.

The 2022 Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year, Shane McHugh, urged men not be shy in applying for the festival:

“Well, what a year it’s been so far! I’ve travelled the four corners of Ireland, clocking the miles. The key takeaway for me has been the lifelong friendships made. All I can say is, lads get your applications in!”