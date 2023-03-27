Cork City Marathon 10k route announced

The newly appointed Cork City Marathon Race Director has announced details of the route for the event’s inaugural 10k run.

With ten weeks to go until race day, Eamon Hayes says there is still plenty of time for people to sign up for any of the distances.

The route is as follows: Starting on St Patrick’s Street then heading on a mostly flat route bringing runners along Washington Street/Western Road, Mardyke Walk and Bridge, Banks of the Lee walkway, The North Quay, Pope’s Quay, part of the N20, St Patrick’s Quay, Brian Boru Bridge, Merchant’s Quay, and North Main Street, before returning to finish on St Patrick’s Street.

Race Director and seasoned veteran of the Cork City Marathon Eamon Hayes says the organisers put a lot of effort into the planning.

“This is a fantastic route for a 10k. For an elite runner, this allows them to really attack the course and aim for a personal best if that’s what they want. Equally someone with less experience can tackle this 10k without any tough hills and get to enjoy the amazing atmosphere of a city centre race.”

Mr Hayes has been part of the organising team for Cork City Marathon for several years and is delighted to take on the new challenge.

“Being Race Director is a huge honour for me. The Cork City Marathon was the very first race I ever took part in back in 2011 and I was hooked. I’ve run in it every year since. 12 years on, I’m preparing for my 35th marathon that’s scheduled for next month and I’ve really got into pacing too.

“The physical and mental benefits are incredible. It’s also very inclusive because you can run alone or with friends, you don’t have to buy expensive equipment or gear if you don’t want to, and Cork has any number of beautiful locations to get out and go running for free.”