Posters supporting Cork Rose removed by city council

CORK City Council has removed a number of signs and placards wishing Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy well as they did not have the necessary permission.

The signs, all of which wished Ms Shaughnessy luck in this year’s Rose of Tralee festival, were removed from locations around her native Ballincollig in recent days as they were in contravention of the city council’s strict bylaws regarding signage.

However, local councillors have pledged to assist anyone wanting to show their support for the Cork Rose representative.

Some of the placards were erected by residents’ associations, while some were put in place by local businesses, and, in one case, by Ballincollig Business Association.

Ms Shaughnessy had commented positively last week, in an interview with the Lord Mayor of Cork Kieran McCarthy on the number of placards around her home village.

“The support has been massive in Ballincollig, every time I drive through, there’s a new poster up, it’s really, really encouraging and it’s very exciting and I’m thrilled,” the Cork Rose had told Mr McCarthy on the Voices of Cork feature on the lord mayor’s Facebook page.

Two of Ballincollig’s local city council members have offered to help anyone who would like to wish the local Rose well in Tralee.

Fine Gael councillor Garret Kelleher told The Echo he had spoken with the Cork City Council local area office in Ballincollig and he had been assured there was no issue with local people looking to erect posters, but there were some places, such as roundabouts, where they were not permitted.

“Anybody looking to erect a poster should send an email to servicecentre@corkcity.ie to request permission,” Mr Kelleher said.

“Any group whose poster has been removed can collect them from Cork City Council.

“I’m happy to help anybody looking for assistance with this.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher said the city council was governed by local bylaws and by the Litter Pollution Act.

He said he had confirmed that all of the signs which had been removed had been stored in the local area office.

“They have assured me in the office that anyone who has had a poster removed, if they contact the office, they can reclaim them and, legislation permitting, they’ll be allowed to put them back up, provided it is a suitable place,” said Mr Kelleher.

Ms Shaughnessy is a Cork woman but her parents are from Tralee and they met at the Rose of Tralee festival.

The lord mayor last week led Cork city in wishing Ms Shaughnessy the best of luck in this year’s festival, which runs from Friday, August 18, to Tuesday, August 22.

“I have met Kate at several events over the last few weeks,” Mr McCarthy told The Echo.

“Her enthusiasm is infectious and she will add immensely to the Rose of Tralee festival.

“I know the good people of Ballincollig where she hails from are very proud of her, but as first citizen, I can say that the city is also very proud of her.”