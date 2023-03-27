Calls for additional secondary school places in Clonakilty area

CALLS have been made for the Department of Education to prioritise dealing with, what one councillor has described as, the increasing lack of secondary school places for male students in the greater Clonakilty area.

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said the issue has been ‘well flagged’ over many years and has called on the department to start forward planning.

“An extension for Clonakilty Community College was completed in 2020, but as soon as the doors opened on this extended school it was already under pressure.

“It will be tight this September, but it potentially will be very problematic in September 2024.

“Families may now have to explore other options and potentially go to Bandon, Kinsale, or Rosscarbery,” he said.

Mr Hayes called on the department to start forward planning to alleviate the growing concerns of local families.

“We need forward planning and joined up thinking to alleviate this growing concern. Clonakilty is a major hub now in the County Development Plan.

“There has been a lot of housing development and there are plans for hundreds more houses in the area. Where are all these students meant to go?

“Clonakilty Community School is a mixed school and is drawing students from a huge area. It serves not just the town but also a 15 or even 20 kilometre radius outside of Clonakilty.

“There is room on site adjacent to Clonakilty Community College. There is scope to extend the school itself. I would call on the department to draw up plans for an urgent extension for Clonakilty Community College,” he added.

Mr Hayes said the department needs to start making plans now.

“There is not a massive amount of ground as the crow flies between the girls’ secondary school and the Community College.

“You could increase the campus and merge the two, but without a doubt the most important thing is that space is created.

“The Department of Education must temporarily increase capacity in the short-term which could see prefabs being set up. They must also start making plans to expand the school.”

ALL STUDENTS ACCEPTED THIS SEPTEMBER

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Echo said that all the students who have applied for a secondary school place in Clonakilty this September have been accepted.

“The most recent projections for the Clonakilty school planning area indicate a slight increase in requirements at post-primary level in 2023 followed by a projected reduction in enrolments thereafter.

“It is acknowledged, however, that there can be particular challenges in a given year, depending on the make-up of the sixth-class pupils, and how the admissions process works through.

“Officials from the department have been engaging with the schools and have confirmed that all students who applied for a place in September 2023 have been accepted.

“However, the requirement for additional school places is kept under on-going review in the context of available information on population, enrolments, and residential development activity,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they will continue to work to advance current projects and to ensure sufficient places are available both now and into the future.

“In response to enrolment pressures in the area, there has been significant capital investment into the post-primary schools in Clonakilty.

“An extension for Clonakilty Community College was completed in 2020.

“Sacred Heart Secondary School also have a project currently at Stage 1, which when complete will provide for a total enrolment of 600 as well as accommodation for three classes for children with special educational needs.

“Additionally, the department will continue to work to advance the current projects in Clonakilty and to ensure sufficient places for both mainstream provision and for pupils with special education requirements, both for the coming academic year and into the future,” the spokesperson added.