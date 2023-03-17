Tweets: Cork city's Paddy parade draws in the crowds

The St Patrick’s Day parade kicked off this morning in Cork city, with thousands of men, women and children taking to the streets to march, perform or watch.

The Sanctuary Runners, who were powered up with coffee for the occasion, led the celebrations of Ireland’s patron saint.

☘️It's all go in Cork as we prepare to lead this year's @corkpaddysfest - Hot tea and Coffee will be a must today for our brave Sanctuary Runners!!



We are so delighted an honoured to lead this year's parade in a city which has always helped us to champion #solidarity☘️#Respect pic.twitter.com/Fg472v9OdH — Sanctuary Runners Ireland (@SanctuaryRunner) March 17, 2023

Rebel Wheelers took part in the 2023 Cork St Patrick’s Day parade and the group got a great reaction from the crowd.

Celebrating 15 years of @RebelWheelers in Cork. Well done to everyone taking part in the Parade today! #LaFheilePadraig #CorkStPatricksFestival pic.twitter.com/AAHVczPdRL — Cork St. Patrick's Festival (@corkpaddysfest) March 17, 2023

Snippets of the festivities were being caught from all corners of the city

The Florida Gators absolutely stole the show at the #CorkCity #StPatricksDay2023 parade...🍀🥁 pic.twitter.com/UEsTEsFETj — Rowan Meegan (@RowanMeegan) March 17, 2023

Neptune Basketball Club representatives of all ages are out in their masses braving the dubious weather conditions.

Great to see so many basketball players from Neptune Basketball Club taking part in the Parade! pic.twitter.com/mvojosCjsI — Cork St. Patrick's Festival (@corkpaddysfest) March 17, 2023

A political statement was made from the crowds, in relation to the eviction ban being lifted at the end of the month.