Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 13:59

Tweets: Cork city's Paddy parade draws in the crowds

The Sanctuary Runners, who were powered up with coffee for the occasion, led the celebrations of Ireland’s patron saint.
The Sanctuary Runners are the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade. See www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie Photo Darragh Kane

Echo reporter

The St Patrick’s Day parade kicked off this morning in Cork city, with thousands of men, women and children taking to the streets to march, perform or watch.

The Sanctuary Runners, who were powered up with coffee for the occasion, led the celebrations of Ireland’s patron saint.

Rebel Wheelers took part in the 2023 Cork St Patrick’s Day parade and the group got a great reaction from the crowd.

Snippets of the festivities were being caught from all corners of the city

Neptune Basketball Club representatives of all ages are out in their masses braving the dubious weather conditions.

A political statement was made from the crowds, in relation to the eviction ban being lifted at the end of the month.

