Here's where all the St Patrick's Day parades are happening in Cork

St Patrick’s Day is only one sleep away, so it's time to prep your parade plans.

To help with the logistics, The Echo has compiled a list of parades taking place across Cork City and County.

With the starting time and location, there is no excuse for not getting out in green and celebrating the country's patron saint with the rest of Cork!

Read More Send us your St Patrick's Day celebration pics

City:

Cork City: 17 March, 1pm, start at South Mall and finish at Merchant's Quay.

Glanmire: 17 March, 3pm, Glanmire.

Eoghan Hynes from Gaelscoil An Teaghlaigh Naofa, Ballyphehane during the St. Patrick's day parade held in the school. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Ballincollig: 17 March, 3pm, Ballincollig.

County

Kinsale:

16 March- 7.30pm to 9pm Parade St Patrick’s Maritime Parade.

17 March – 4pm St. Patrick’s Daytime Parade.

Bandon: 17 March 2:30pm, Bandon

Carrigaline: 17 March 1pm, Carrigaline.

Enjoying the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas.

Ballinagree/Aghinagh: 17 March 12pm.

Macroom: 17 March 3pm, Macroom.

Carriganima Clondrohid: 19 March, 3pm, Carriganima Clondrohid.

Blarney: 17 March, 3:30pm, Blarney.

West Cork

Clonakilty: 17 March 3pm, Clonakilty.

Ballydehob: 17 March 12pm, Ballydehob.

Bantry: 17 March 12:30pm, Bantry.

Ballingeary: 17 March 10am, Ballingeary.

Castletownbere: 17 March 3pm, Castletownbere.

Rosie Buckley, SNA, at the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas. Picture Denis Minihane.

Coppeen: 17 March 3pm, Coppeen.

Dunmanway: 17 March 1:30pm, Dunmanway.

Kealkil: 17 March 3pm, Kealkil.

Schull: 17 March, 2pm, Schull.

Skibbereen: 17 March, 4pm, Skibbereen.

Courtmacsherry: 17 March 4:30pm, Courtmacsherry.

North Cork

Boherbue: 17 March, 11am, Boherbue.

Buttevant: 17 March, 10:30am, Buttevant.

Churchtown: 17 March, 11:30am, Churchtown.

Charleville: 17 March, 12:30pm, Charleville.

Holly and Karlie-Ray of St. Patrick's Infants School enjoying the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas.

Kanturk: 17 March, 2pm, Kanturk.

Mallow: 17 March, 2:30pm, Mallow.

Millstreet: 17 March, 5pm, Millstreet.

Newmarket: 17 March, 12:30pm, Newmarket.

East Cork:

Fermoy: 17 March, 11am, Fermoy.

Cobh: 17 March 3:30pm, Cobh.

Glounthaune: 17 March, 11:30am, Glounthaune.

A cutout of a leprechaun on a window in St. Patrick's GNS for the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Lisgoold: 17 March, 12:30, Lisgoold GAA Club.

Midleton: 17 March, 3pm, Midleton.

Youghal: 17 March, 3pm, Youghal.