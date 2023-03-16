Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 12:31

Here's where all the St Patrick's Day parades are happening in Cork

The Echo has compiled a list of parades taking place across Cork City and County
Here's where all the St Patrick's Day parades are happening in Cork

Autumn of St. Patrick's Infants School with spring daffodils after the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas. Picture Denis Minihane.

Martin Mongan

St Patrick’s Day is only one sleep away, so it's time to prep your parade plans.

To help with the logistics, The Echo has compiled a list of parades taking place across Cork City and County. 

With the starting time and location, there is no excuse for not getting out in green and celebrating the country's patron saint with the rest of Cork! 

Read More

Send us your St Patrick's Day celebration pics

City:

Cork City: 17 March, 1pm, start at South Mall and finish at Merchant's Quay.

Glanmire: 17 March, 3pm, Glanmire.

Eoghan Hynes from Gaelscoil An Teaghlaigh Naofa, Ballyphehane during the St. Patrick's day parade held in the school. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Eoghan Hynes from Gaelscoil An Teaghlaigh Naofa, Ballyphehane during the St. Patrick's day parade held in the school. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Ballincollig: 17 March, 3pm, Ballincollig.

County

Kinsale:

16 March- 7.30pm to 9pm Parade St Patrick’s Maritime Parade.

17 March – 4pm St. Patrick’s Daytime Parade.

Bandon: 17 March 2:30pm, Bandon 

Carrigaline: 17 March 1pm, Carrigaline.

Enjoying the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas.
Enjoying the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas.

Ballinagree/Aghinagh: 17 March 12pm.

Macroom: 17 March 3pm, Macroom.

Carriganima Clondrohid: 19 March, 3pm, Carriganima Clondrohid.

Blarney: 17 March, 3:30pm, Blarney.

West Cork

Clonakilty: 17 March 3pm, Clonakilty.

Ballydehob: 17 March 12pm, Ballydehob.

Bantry: 17 March 12:30pm, Bantry.

Ballingeary: 17 March 10am, Ballingeary.

Castletownbere: 17 March 3pm, Castletownbere.

Rosie Buckley, SNA, at the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas. Picture Denis Minihane.
Rosie Buckley, SNA, at the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas. Picture Denis Minihane.

Coppeen: 17 March 3pm, Coppeen.

Dunmanway: 17 March 1:30pm, Dunmanway.

Kealkil: 17 March 3pm, Kealkil.

Schull: 17 March, 2pm, Schull.

Skibbereen: 17 March, 4pm, Skibbereen.

Courtmacsherry: 17 March 4:30pm, Courtmacsherry.

North Cork

Boherbue: 17 March, 11am, Boherbue.

Buttevant: 17 March, 10:30am, Buttevant.

Churchtown: 17 March, 11:30am, Churchtown.

Charleville: 17 March, 12:30pm, Charleville.

Holly and Karlie-Ray of St. Patrick's Infants School enjoying the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas.
Holly and Karlie-Ray of St. Patrick's Infants School enjoying the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas.

Kanturk: 17 March, 2pm, Kanturk.

Mallow: 17 March, 2:30pm, Mallow.

Millstreet: 17 March, 5pm, Millstreet.

Newmarket: 17 March, 12:30pm, Newmarket.

East Cork:

Fermoy: 17 March, 11am, Fermoy.

Cobh: 17 March 3:30pm, Cobh.

Glounthaune: 17 March, 11:30am, Glounthaune.

A cutout of a leprechaun on a window in St. Patrick's GNS for the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas. Picture: Denis Minihane.
A cutout of a leprechaun on a window in St. Patrick's GNS for the St. Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill, Cork, St. Patrick's parade for Lá Glas. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Lisgoold: 17 March, 12:30, Lisgoold GAA Club.

Midleton: 17 March, 3pm, Midleton.

Youghal: 17 March, 3pm, Youghal.

More in this section

Gardaí issue travel tips and safety advice as Cork St Patrick’s Festival kicks off Gardaí issue travel tips and safety advice as Cork St Patrick’s Festival kicks off
Fota Wildlife Park welcome a new tiger Fota Wildlife Park welcome a new tiger
Final green light for Crawford Art Gallery redevelopment Final green light for Crawford Art Gallery redevelopment
cork#st patricks day
<p>RTÉ has not yet made any decision regarding the next presenter of the Late Late Show. An announcement will be made later in the summer. Picture Andres Poveda Photography</p>

Tubridy to step down from The Late Late Show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more