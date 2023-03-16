Here's where all the St Patrick's Day parades are happening in Cork

St Patrick’s Day is only one sleep away, so it's time to prep your parade plans.
To help with the logistics, The Echo has compiled a list of parades taking place across Cork City and County.
With the starting time and location, there is no excuse for not getting out in green and celebrating the country's patron saint with the rest of Cork!
Cork City: 17 March, 1pm, start at South Mall and finish at Merchant's Quay.
Glanmire: 17 March, 3pm, Glanmire.
Ballincollig: 17 March, 3pm, Ballincollig.
Kinsale:
16 March- 7.30pm to 9pm Parade St Patrick’s Maritime Parade.
17 March – 4pm St. Patrick’s Daytime Parade.
Bandon: 17 March 2:30pm, Bandon
Carrigaline: 17 March 1pm, Carrigaline.
Ballinagree/Aghinagh: 17 March 12pm.
Macroom: 17 March 3pm, Macroom.
Carriganima Clondrohid: 19 March, 3pm, Carriganima Clondrohid.
Blarney: 17 March, 3:30pm, Blarney.
Clonakilty: 17 March 3pm, Clonakilty.
Ballydehob: 17 March 12pm, Ballydehob.
Bantry: 17 March 12:30pm, Bantry.
Ballingeary: 17 March 10am, Ballingeary.
Castletownbere: 17 March 3pm, Castletownbere.
Coppeen: 17 March 3pm, Coppeen.
Dunmanway: 17 March 1:30pm, Dunmanway.
Kealkil: 17 March 3pm, Kealkil.
Schull: 17 March, 2pm, Schull.
Skibbereen: 17 March, 4pm, Skibbereen.
Courtmacsherry: 17 March 4:30pm, Courtmacsherry.
Boherbue: 17 March, 11am, Boherbue.
Buttevant: 17 March, 10:30am, Buttevant.
Churchtown: 17 March, 11:30am, Churchtown.
Charleville: 17 March, 12:30pm, Charleville.
Kanturk: 17 March, 2pm, Kanturk.
Mallow: 17 March, 2:30pm, Mallow.
Millstreet: 17 March, 5pm, Millstreet.
Newmarket: 17 March, 12:30pm, Newmarket.
Fermoy: 17 March, 11am, Fermoy.
Cobh: 17 March 3:30pm, Cobh.
Glounthaune: 17 March, 11:30am, Glounthaune.
Lisgoold: 17 March, 12:30, Lisgoold GAA Club.
Midleton: 17 March, 3pm, Midleton.
Youghal: 17 March, 3pm, Youghal.