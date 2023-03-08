Send us your St Patrick's Day celebration pics

As proud media partners of the Cork St Patrick's Festival, we want you to send us your celebration pics ahead of the big day, whether it’s pictures of your decorations, celebrating with your classmates at school, or of your family dressed up, we want to see you going green for Paddy’s Day.

HOW TO ENTER

Enter below by uploading your pics and be in with the chance of winning a €150 shopping voucher. We will do our best to include as many as we can in print and across our social.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date for entries, Saturday, March 18 at 5pm. Editor’s decision is final.