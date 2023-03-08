Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 17:16

Anti-immigration activist charged with theft of €4 t-shirt from Ukrainian hub

Derek Blighe of Croughevoe, Mitchelstown, County Cork, appeared at Cork District Court today.
Garda Shaun McCarthy charged 42-year-old Derek Blighe with a single count, under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. It states that at Palyanytsya Ukrainian Hub, Merchants Quay, Cork, having entered the building as a trespasser he did commit an arrestable offence, namely theft of a t-shirt to the value of €4. Pic: Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

Anti-immigration activist Derek Blighe applied to have a court case against him struck out because of personal difficulties it is causing for him.

He is charged with theft arising out of an alleged incident at a Ukrainian support service in a unit at a shopping centre.

The 42-year-old defendant was represented by defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said no directions were yet available form the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“It goes back to the end of September. The investigations are ongoing,” Sgt Lyons said.

Mr Buttimer complained about delay in the case. 

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I will need an update (on prosecution progress in the case) on the next occasion.” 

The solicitor repeated the submission and said on behalf of the accused: “He asks me to ask you to strike the matter out. 

"It is causing him considerable difficulties, familywise and workwise."

Sgt Lyons applied for a six-week adjournment until April 19.

Mr Buttimer asked the judge: “If the directions are not ready on that date will you strike it out?” Judge Kelleher replied: “I will see.” The case was then adjourned.

Garda Shaun McCarthy charged 42-year-old Derek Blighe with a single count, under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

It states that at Palyanytsya Ukrainian Hub, Merchants Quay, Cork, having entered the building as a trespasser he did commit an arrestable offence, namely theft of a t-shirt to the value of €4.

