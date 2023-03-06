‘We are pulling out all the stops’: Bingo Loco XXL announced for Cork’s Live at the Marquee

Bingo Loco XXL has been announced for this year’s Live at the Marquee (LATM) in what’s promised to be the “most memorable Bingo Loco show yet”.

Originally formed in Dublin, Bingo Loco has filled venues across the world from New York to Dubai to Sydney, entertaining hundreds of thousands of partygoers.

It will be held in Cork as part of the LATM series on Saturday, June 4.

🤪𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗🤪



Ireland’s biggest and wildest party @Bingo_loco XXL is coming to Cork's Live at the marquee on Sunday 4th June.



Get ready to dance your socks off along with thousands of bingo ravers!



🎟Tickets on sale Thursday @ 9am pic.twitter.com/vNDUdiYhtB — LATMofficial (@LATMofficial) March 6, 2023

Turning the traditional game of bingo on its head, audiences can experience epic dance-offs, the best of 90s and noughties music, lip-sync battles, and of course, a not so casual game of bingo!

Prizes in the past have ranged from a brand new car, a VIP Coachella experience and a trip to Vegas.

“Over the last five years we have entertained over 400,000 people, across 200 locations, in four continents but nothing comes close to hosting an XXL show on our home turf,” co-founder of Bingo Loco, William Meara, said.

“We’ve come a long way and are growing faster than ever before.

“We are pulling out all the stops to create the most memorable Bingo Loco show yet.

“Our trademark humour and reputation for random madness, comedy and surprises will be on full show,” he continued.

Tickets for Bingo Loco XXL go on sale this Thursday at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie.