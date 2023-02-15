The Waterboys announced for Live at the Marquee

Aiken Promotions has announced that The Waterboys will be heading to Cork this summer to play the Live at the Marquee stage.

The Waterboys have enjoyed a popular reach, with their songs having been performed by artists such as Prince, The Killers and U2, Fiona Apple, Ellie Goulding, the War On Drugs, Dawes, and Rod Stewart and Tom Jones.

‘The Whole Of The Moon’ also featured in last year's smash Netflix film Let It Snow and top HBO series The Affair.

The Scottish folk rock band was formed in Edinburgh in 1983 by musician Mike Scott. The band's membership, past and present, has been composed mainly of musicians from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and England, with guitarist/vocalist Mike Scott remaining as the only constant member throughout the band's career.

The latest version of the band also features the established line-up of Memphis keyboard great ‘Brother’ Paul Brown, ace British drummer Ralph Salmins and funky Irish bassman Aongus Ralston.

The Waterboys' music shows no sign of fading, with their show in Cork on June 18 expected to attract people from all over.

Tickets for this date go on sale Monday, February 20 at 10am from Ticketmaster.