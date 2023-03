IN 2019, Holly Cairns became the first Social Democrat councillor in Cork, winning her seat on Cork County Council by a single vote in the local elections that year.

A little over three years ago, she was elected to the Dáil in the last general election.

Yesterday she became leader of the Social Democrats and at 33 is the youngest party leader in the Dáil.

The West Cork native’s political career in the spotlight got off to a nail-biting start four years ago at the local elections.

She was third of 10 candidates after first preference votes were counted in the Bantry-West Cork Local Electoral Area and ended up locked in a close battle with Independent Finbarr Harrington for the fourth and final seat.

After eight counts on May 26 that year, a single vote separated them, with Harrington just ahead.

Ms Cairns called for a recount and the drama moved to County Hall where it took two more days to finally decide the seat was hers.

Speaking to The Echo during an interview afterwards, Ms Cairns paid tribute to her rival. “I really feel for him, to lose by one vote, that’s how I felt after the first count. I understand how he feels and my heart goes out to him.”

In her first Leaders' Questions as Leader of the @SocDems, @HollyCairnsTD asks,



"How much longer must we wait for your Government's plan to work?"



Fine Gael first declared they would address the housing crisis in 2014.



9 years later it's an unprecedented housing disaster. pic.twitter.com/w5x1kfBcDI — Social Democrats (@SocDems) March 1, 2023

Speaking then, she expressed a firm belief that the party’s objectives would make for a fairer Ireland.

“What we stand for is a belief that everyone is entitled to housing, healthcare, education, childcare, and care for the elderly. Everybody should be able to lead a dignified existence,” she said.

Ahead of being elected to Cork County Council, Ms Cairns was active in canvassing in the marriage equality and repeal the eighth referendums.

While on Cork County Council, she was particularly active on local environmental issues, including the impacts of a proposed plastic production factory in Skibbereen. Plans for the factory were eventually quashed.

Holly Cairns TD during her maiden speech as leader of the Social Democrats to members of the party & media at The Tara Building, Tara Street, Dublin. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

A farmer and horticulturist, Ms Cairns grew up on a small farm on Turk Head.

During her time in the Dáil, she has acted as the party’s spokesperson for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Further and Higher Education, and Disability and Justice.

She has also been notably vocal in debates on the proposed redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes, recently criticising the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme Bill currently before the Seanad for approval because it excludes those who spent less than six months in the institutions.