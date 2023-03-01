'Progress is a collective effort': Cork’s Holly Cairns makes first speech as party leader 

Cork South West TD Holly Cairns made history today by becoming the first standalone leader of the Social Democrats and has vowed to lead the party to its “maximum potential”.

In her maiden speech as party leader, the West Cork native said she believes politics in Ireland “is on the cusp of change” and that her party can bring about a more equal society.

“What does that change look like? To me, it looks like a fairer Ireland – where it’s easier for people to get by.

“Where keeping a roof over your head, where putting meals on the table isn’t such a struggle for so many.

“An Ireland where parents don’t have to choose between heating their homes or feeding their children.

“An Ireland where young families can buy homes in their community, where healthcare and disability services do not depend on the depths of your pockets.

“Where parents and grandparents don’t have to watch a whole other generation emigrate.

“Progress is a collective effort; we cannot do it alone. We know that. That is the strength of the Social Democrats,” she said.

Holly Cairns TD at the Tara Building for her first speech as new leader of the Social Democrats. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Cairns, Cork’s only female TD, said her decision to become involved in party politics stemmed from canvassing for abortion rights in Ireland and from one exchange with a Skibbereen resident in particular.

“I was canvassing for a yes vote during the repeal referendum and I was about to knock on my very first door.

“I didn’t know how the conversation was going to go. I didn’t know what to expect. I felt unprepared and nervous.

“A woman in her 70s answered. During the conversation that followed she moved from a ‘I don’t know enough about this; I don’t think I’m going to vote’ to a very firm ‘yes’ and I moved from feeling unsure and apprehensive to feeling optimistic and motivated.

“I learned two important lessons that night - I learned that the most effective way to change hearts and minds is to have open and honest conversations and I learned that when Irish people are presented with a progressive alternative, there is a very good chance that they’ll take it,” she said.

Cairns paid tribute to the party’s previous co-leaders, Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall - who founded the party in 2015 - and vowed to do everything possible to build on the success achieved to date.

Holly Cairns TD with former co-leaders Róisín

“As a party, we have come a long way already. My challenge is to build on the foundation that has been laid by Róisín and Catherine.

“My goal is to lead our party to its maximum potential and I am unashamedly ambitious about that potential,” she said.

“Anything I have done in politics I have done to the very best of my ability and leading the party will be no different. I’m excited and eager for the next phase of the Social Democrats.

“I am up for the challenge. I am determined to give it everything,” she continued.

She also appealed to those who may have ruled out getting involved with a political party to reconsider.

“We need more activists, more candidates, more people who want to work for a better Ireland,” she said.

“There’s a lot of work to do, a lot of conversations to be had, a lot of doors to knock on.

“It’s going to be challenging, exhausting and exhilarating and I can’t wait to get started.”

Speaking to The Echo, chair of the Cork North West Social Democrats branch, Ciarán McCarthy said today marks a “hugely significant day” for the party and that he believes Cairns will make a “magnificent leader”.

“I have every confidence that Holly is going to build on the work of Róisín and Catherine and progress the party even further,” he continued.

Holly Cairns TD with (L to R) grandmother Sylvia Cairns and mother Madeline McKeever. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The Ballincollig resident said he believes the Social Democrats' new leader will also have a positive impact in encouraging people to enter politics.

“Holly is a woman who became involved in politics only recently in the course of the Repeal the Eighth Amendment which was hugely inspirational to women in Cork and beyond.

“Holly has everything to be a successful leader and her example can only be excellent to all young women wishing to enter politics,” he said.

“We’re tremendously excited to have somebody of Holly’s calibre as leader of the Social Democrats and we’re very much looking forward to contesting the local elections next year and the general elections thereafter under the guidance and leadership of Holly Cairns.”