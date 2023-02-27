Holly Cairns described as 'epitome of new politics’ as she prepares for party leader role 

Cork South West TD Holly Cairns is poised to become the next leader of the Social Democrats.

After being the focus of some speculation, Ms Cairns announced on social media on Sunday that she will put herself forward for the leadership. Others TDs within the party have indicated they will back Ms Cairn’s bid.

Former Social Democrats’ vice-chairwoman and Clonakilty local Evie Nevin said Ms Cairns will bring a fresh perspective to the role.

“It’s so nice to have someone of a similar age who knows the challenges of our generation when it comes to housing and various crises.

“This is all very exciting when you consider that Holly was elected [to Cork County Council] by one vote and that led her to running for the Dáil and getting elected.”

“It will be exciting to see where her career goes and where she leads the party,” said Ms Nevin.

Last week, the party’s co-leaders, Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy, announced they are to stand down. They said they had spent many months considering stepping aside, and had decided now was the right time to allow for their successor to “put their own print” on the party before an election.

Nominations for the new leader will close at 12pm on Wednesday but Ms Cairns looks set to be unopposed.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore said in a video message on Twitter that she backed Ms Cairns’ bid.

“I am delighted to hear that Holly is putting herself forward for the leadership of the Social Democrats and I’m here to say I’m putting my full support behind her, I think Holly would make an incredible leader for the party and I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” said Ms Whitmore.

Dublin Bay TD Cian O’Callaghan has also thrown his weight behind Ms Cairns, ruling himself out of running for leader.

“I’m delighted to be backing Holly, she has my 100% support,” Mr O’Callaghan told Newstalk Radio.

“I’ve a huge amount of time and respect for her, she is someone who is relatively new into politics, was elected first time to the council in Cork about four years ago, but already in that short time has made a huge impact in politics, and I think will do.

“So I’m really happy that she is running.”

Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon also previously ruled himself out.

The Social Democrats has six TDs in the Dáil, and garnered around 2.9% of first preference votes in the 2020 general election. It won a similar amount of first preference votes in the local elections. The latest opinion polls put the party at around 4%.

Ms Nevin said she hopes Ms Cairns’ achievements will pave the way for more change in politics.

”It definitely gives me hope for the future. I think it’s time for a left-leaning government.

“People want change and Holly is the epitome of new politics, transparency and fairness.”

She also praised the soon-to-be leader for her work on behalf of mother and baby home survivors.

“She is one of the leading voices in the Dáil when it comes to mother and baby homes. I’m an adoptee myself so those issues are close to my heart. A lot of the social justice issues she deals with are something that I have lived experience in.

“It’s nice to have someone in the Dáil who speaks for me and the various communities I belong to.”