Update on bypass plans for Castlemartyr and Killeagh

INDEPENDENT Councillor Mary Linehan Foley called for an update on the N25 and the proposed plans for a bypass at Castlemartyr and Killeagh at a local authority meeting this week.

She asked what stage the project is at and a timeline and also for an “update on the dangerous road at the N25 Burgess filling station”.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Hegarty supported the motion. “If a simple relief road was to be the preferred option, both for Castlemartyr and Killeagh, I think we could see that delivered in a timely fashion.

"From a financial perspective, it would be far cheaper, but the way that TII are examining this - I feel it’s going to be so expensive and very difficult to be delivered.”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is examining a bypass from Lakeview, Midleton, to join Youghal bypass, he said. “That is an enormous stretch. I think we should apply as much pressure on our senior politicians, that TII would look at the relief road options as a number one priority,” said Mr Hegarty.

The congestion at Castlemartyr on the N25 towards Waterford, is causing a “big disadvantage” to Youghal’s future development, added Mr Hegarty.

Padraig Barrett, Director of Roads Services with Cork County Council responded: “Cork County Council submitted the N25 Midleton to Youghal Transport Project Strategic Assessment Report to the Department of Transport on 31st January 2023 seeking… approval.”

The Council is currently unable to comment on a timeline as proceeding to the next phase is subject to the Department’s approval and securing funding from TII.

“In relation to Burgess filling Station, Cork County Council is liaising with the developer and TII regarding a revised N25 access arrangement to the filling station.

"Options currently under consideration as part of a Feasibility and Options Report (FOR) include possible altered egress and access arrangement at the filling station.”