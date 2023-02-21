Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 17:45

Cork lauded for swift earthquake response

John, Brian, and George from Aaltonen International Moving and Storage after delivering donations bounds for the Turkish Embassy

Sarah Horgan

CORK is being lauded for its compassionate response to the Earthquakes in Syria and Turkey following overwhelming goodwill from individuals and business owners alike.

It follows a desperate appeal for donations from the Turkish Embassy in Dublin in the wake of devastating earthquakes that killed 44,000 people earlier this month. 

Dr Begüm Genç-McEvoy who lives in Cork spearheaded the local collection operations in Cork alongside Kim O’Sullivan from Aaltonen International Moving and Storage. The Cork resident said they were astounded by the response adding:

“It was amazing. The embassy called for only unused and new items as it is a disaster area with limited access to water. It was truly astonishing to see dozens of people going to shops and generously spending their money to buy new warm clothes, boots, sleeping bags, food, sanitary items- and so-on- to help those in need.” 

 The two main collection points included the depot of Aaltonen International Moving and Storage, and the ICOT College-an English language school in Cork city. Additional collection points were scattered across the city and county in Carrigaline, West Cork, Middleton.

“We got so much goodwill and support. When living abroad, it is times like this that make an expat feel welcome and closer to home,” Dr Genç-McEvoy said.

Meanwhile, Aaltonen International Moving and Storage, a family-run Cork company owned by Andy McEvoy, organised transport for donations en route to the embassy.

Andy McEvoy’s son Brian McEvoy who provided card boxes and packing material for the trip, spoke of why the cause is so close to his heart.

"It really hit home as my wife is Turkish and we had just come back from Turkey a few days before the disaster. We did not even think twice about geting on board."

Dr Genç-McEvoy urged people to continue supporting the people of Turkey.

“The affected Turkish people will need continuous support. As of today, more than 40 thousand people lost their lives in Turkey. Thousands of units (apartments, houses) are in unusable condition. The affected area is larger than the entire area of Ireland and the population in the area is more than 13 million.”

