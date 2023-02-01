Spanish writer tells Cork kids they were her inspiration

ADORABLE Cork kids who inspired a storybook penned by their then preschool teacher formed part of a heart-warming reunion at Midleton Books in recent days.

Maria Jesús Quirós from Generation Education in Glounthaune is the author behind kids’ storybook Al gets lost in Spain which is currently on sale in Midleton Books among other outlets.

The story aims to help children learn Spanish by featuring an alien whose spaceship breaks down, leaving him stranded in Spain.

Maria, who hails from Spain but now lives in Midleton, came up with the idea after a parent at the bilingual preschool enquired about a book for their child with a focus on Spanish.

Fast forward more than a year and the preschool teacher has met with the former pupils, who inspired the publication. She presented them with a live reading of the story at Midleton Books before gifting them each a copy as a keepsake from their time together.

After identifying a gap in the market, Maria set to work penning the book over a year ago.

She felt the main character was an ideal fit given that — just like the children she teaches — Al is at the beginning of his adventure learning about planet Earth.

The children were also very excited to see Maria immortalised as the heroine in her own story as she sets out to teach the alien everything she knows.

During his time on Earth, Maria introduces Al to Spanish in the most fun way possible through activities like shopping trips, promoting colours, numbers and different fruit and vegetable groups.

The touching story also highlights the social element of learning as Maria and Al go from being strangers to best friends.

“I was always very good at writing and competed in writing competitions in primary school and secondary school,” Maria explained.

“When a parent of one of the children asked me if I knew of a children’s book, I could only find books for older children. I thought “maybe I’ll come up with my own little story.”

A literary house decided to work with me and that was when everything started really. It was a long process that was also really worth it.” Maria was thrilled with the feedback from her pupils.

Author María Quirós reads from her book 'Al get Lost in Spain' to the children of Generation Education Glounthaune at Midleton Books, Midleton, Co. Cork. Picture David Creedon

“I had lots of ideas but I knew the main character had to be someone who couldn’t speak Spanish,” she said.

“The children pushed me to follow through with the idea and do it in a fun way that motivated me as well. An alien seemed liked the perfect character. I wrote the book with the children I was teaching in my mind all the time.

“I also thought about what worked when I was trying to teach them Spanish in school. I showed the children and they all loved it. Straight away, they wanted to grab the book and see and learn about all the characters.”

The early years worker extended gratitude to her colleagues at Generation Education as well as the children and their parents for encouraging her to make the dream reality.

“It’s been very fulfilling, and the children are so proud.

“They are asking me how I wrote it and telling me they would like to write a book when they grow up too.”

Seeing the publication gracing the shelves of bookstores was the icing on the cake for Maria.

“It was very exciting. From the moment I saw the book I was very impressed. However, seeing it on a shelf in a bookshop was just amazing.”

Al Gets Lost in Spain was illustrated by Maria González león and is available to purchase in Midleton Books and other stores.