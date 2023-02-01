Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 08:32

Cork's historic Butter Exchange to undergo specialist cleaning

The works are confined to the external historic fabric and some essential associated repairs that are likely to arise.
The Butter Exchange building at Shandon where there are plans to convert the building into a technology and innovation hub called Shandon Exchange. Picture Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

SPECIALIST cleaning works are set to commence at Cork’s historic Butter Exchange in Shandon ahead of its transformation into a state-of-the-art technology hub and enterprise centre.

Recreate Shandon CLG, the group behind the ambitious redevelopment plans, said the cleaning of heritage elements, including the portico and external walls, marks the “first stage” of the proposal to upgrade the former Butter Exchange building and craft centre, which has lain vacant for many years.

The non-profit enterprise, set up in 2020, said the main work proposed is a “cleaning and tidy up” of the external elevations of the existing street elevation of the site, including the external walls and portico, which involves “specialist removal of plant growth and moss, steam cleaning of the plasterwork and brickwork, and repairing joints and loose material”.

The works are confined to the external historic fabric and some essential associated repairs that are likely to arise.

Shandon Butter Exchange is a protected structure in the Cork City Development Plan and is included on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. The Butter Market Exchange is also located in the Shandon Architectural Conservation Area, as identified in the current Development Plan.

Recreate Shandon CLG was given the green light for the redevelopment plans last June.

The development is set to include co-working office units, meeting rooms, a multi-purpose room at ground-floor level for communal use, a canteen/break room, sanitary facilities, and more.

In addition to other reports, an architectural heritage impact assessment was submitted as part of the application and states that the aim of the architectural project is to “minimise necessary demolitions” and to provide a new use for the iconic building through the rehabilitation of the protected structure.

Cleaning works are due to go to tender in the coming days, with a view to appointing a specialist contractor in mid-March.

The project is expected to take approximately two or three weeks to complete.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the plans for the cleaning works to what he described as an “iconic building” ahead of the redevelopment.

“I think local people will be delighted and it will add to the attraction of visiting the Shandon area,” he continued.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also welcomed the update.

“Hopefully it will be the first step in the redevelopment and opening up of the building by Recreate Shandon,” he said.

Recreate Shandon has also stated that it intends to apply for funding from Enterprise Ireland from their Regional Enterprise Development Fund to regenerate the building for modern office use.

corkshandon
