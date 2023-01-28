Goggins Hill tunnel inspired young scientists

A LOCAL tunnel was the inspiration when sixth class pupils from Goggins Hill National School took part in this year’s BT Young Scientist Primary Science Fair recently.

Their science project— titled “Trains, Tracks, and Tunnels: Full STEAM Ahead”— was one of the primary school projects across the country selected by judges to take part in the popular Science Exhibition.

The project was inspired by the railway tunnel in Goggins Hill, which is situated near their school.

They built a model village of Ballinhassig and set up a railway line using an electromagnetic battery train. The class carried out lots of research on their local railway tunnel and the science of electromagnetism.

“The pupils had a great day out visiting stalls, enjoying science shows, and setting up and presenting their own stand for their project,” teacher Jane O’Donovan said. “The project attracted lots of attention.

“Minister Simon Coveney called to their stand to try out the electromagnetic battery train and he was very impressed. The class was awarded with a plaque by the judges on the day.”