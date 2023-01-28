Cork schools working on projects to highlight sustainability

Students from two Cork schools gathered with peers in Dublin, to discuss climate action and environmental sustainability, as part of a unique event co-hosted by EirGrid, in partnership with Young Social Innovators (YSI).

The teenagers from Coláiste Muire, Cobh and Loreto Secondary School, Fermoy, also had the opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the National Control Centre, the hub from which EirGrid manages Ireland’s electricity grid, and to provide the grid operator with their views on how they’d like to see Ireland’s energy system develop for the future.

The Coláiste Muire students’ project – ‘Fight Fast Fashion/Free from Fast Fashion’ aims to raise awareness about the impact fast fashion has on the environment, while the Loreto Secondary School students ‘Plan to Protect’ project aims to make their school more sustainable, including creating a ‘mini meadow’ and hosting a jumble sale.

Students from Coláiste Muire, Cobh: Jana Rodriguez, Darragh Boyd, Luke McSweeney, Laura Felina Stubeing and Cian Vickrow at the EirGrid and YSI "Powering Up” event.Picture by Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.

EirGrid is the climate action and energy partner to YSI, a national organisation that engages thousands of young people annually in developing innovative ideas to address social challenges.

Speaking about the Powering Up event, Michael Mahon, chief infrastructure officer, EirGrid, said: “We are proud to partner with Young Social Innovators on this pioneering event, in what is an inspiring coming together of young minds and EirGrid employees.

“As we work to transform the power system for future generations, it is only right that we listen to and involve young people. We gained new insights and perspectives from these young people, as we look to secure the transition to a low-carbon future.”

Roger Warnock, CEO, YSI said: “How we live and consume more sustainably is undoubtedly one of the greatest challenges we are facing today, both locally and globally. Seeing young people actively engaging in important discussions and having their ideas and voices heard by those operating our national power grid is truly inspiring.”