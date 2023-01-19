Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 14:47

Cork weather: Freezing fog and icy stretches predicted 

Motorists can expect hazardous travelling conditions
Eoin Kelleher

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow ice weather warning for Cork and the rest of the country from this afternoon until noon tomorrow.

The warning means that Cork and all of Munster can expect experience icy stretches, with freezing fog in places, leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

The warning is valid from 4pm today, January 19, until Friday, January 20, at 12 noon. The warning was issued at 11.02 today.

There is to be another cold night ahead. The cold air over Ireland is forecast to be replaced by milder air on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also issued a Small Craft warning from Malin Head to Fair Head to Strangford Lough. Northwest winds will reach Force 6 at times.

This warning is valid from today, Thursday, January 19, from 12 noon until 11pm tonight.

