Cork weather: Met Éireann issues status yellow low temperature and ice warning

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide status yellow low temperature and ice warning which will come into effect at 4pm today.

The national forecaster has warned that icy stretches will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.

Wintry showers have also been forecast for the northwest and southwest of the country.

There will be possible accumulations of snow, especially in mountainous areas, which may lead to disruption.

According to the latest forecast for Munster, tonight will be very cold “with a widespread severe frost, some icy stretches and a few mist and fog patches forming”.

Wintry showers will continue to affect parts of Cork and Kerry for a time overnight, with snowfall accumulations expected on higher ground.

Lowest temperatures will be between minus one to minus five degrees in light winds.

Tomorrow will be another cold day with sunny spells and frost and ice lingering in many areas.

It is expected to remain mostly dry in Cork, however, temperatures are unlikely to reach more than four degrees.

The status yellow warning is expected to remain in place until midday tomorrow.

Separately, a winter weather advisory for Ireland, issued on Friday, remains in place until midday on Thursday.