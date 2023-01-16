Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 14:20

Cork weather: Met Éireann issues status yellow low temperature and ice warning

According to the latest forecast for Munster, tonight will be very cold “with a widespread severe frost, some icy stretches and a few mist and fog patches forming”.
Cork weather: Met Éireann issues status yellow low temperature and ice warning

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide status yellow low temperature and ice warning which will come into effect at 4pm today. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide status yellow low temperature and ice warning which will come into effect at 4pm today.

The national forecaster has warned that icy stretches will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.

Wintry showers have also been forecast for the northwest and southwest of the country.

There will be possible accumulations of snow, especially in mountainous areas, which may lead to disruption.

According to the latest forecast for Munster, tonight will be very cold “with a widespread severe frost, some icy stretches and a few mist and fog patches forming”.

Wintry showers will continue to affect parts of Cork and Kerry for a time overnight, with snowfall accumulations expected on higher ground.

Lowest temperatures will be between minus one to minus five degrees in light winds.

Tomorrow will be another cold day with sunny spells and frost and ice lingering in many areas.

It is expected to remain mostly dry in Cork, however, temperatures are unlikely to reach more than four degrees.

The status yellow warning is expected to remain in place until midday tomorrow.

Separately, a winter weather advisory for Ireland, issued on Friday, remains in place until midday on Thursday.

Read More

Cork records coldest December in 12 years

More in this section

New complex can help to transform Banteer New complex can help to transform Banteer
County Council offer "deepest sympathies" to family of deceased discovered in boarded-up house in Mallow County Council offer "deepest sympathies" to family of deceased discovered in boarded-up house in Mallow
Cork councils owed almost €260,000 in unpaid vacant sites levies Cork councils owed almost €260,000 in unpaid vacant sites levies
cork weather
Close up view of legs of man on electric scooter

Electric scooters a hazard for pedestrians says FG councillor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more