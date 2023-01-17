Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 13:35

Global LGBTI+ conference takes place in Cork 

Cork City Council and the Cork LGBTI+ Inter-Agency Group are hosting the Global Rainbow Cities Network Policy Conference this week in City Hall.
Global LGBTI+ conference takes place in Cork 

Cork City Council and the Cork LGBTI+ Inter-Agency Group are hosting the Global Rainbow Cities Network Policy Conference this week in City Hall. Pic: Gerard McCarthy.

Amy Nolan

A GLOBAL conference drafting LGBTI+ policy guidelines for local governments that can be used in Europe takes place in Cork this week.

Cork City Council and the Cork LGBTI+ Inter-Agency Group are hosting the Global Rainbow Cities Network Policy Conference this week in City Hall.

The Global Rainbow Cities Network Policy Conference theme is ‘Combatting Hate Crime towards LGBTI+ Communities’.

Millions of people across the globe are still subjected to violence and hate on the grounds of their LGBTI+ identities.

Despite some progress, many countries and cities struggle to secure LGBTI+ rights.

The Rainbow Cities Network and Cork City’s contribution to it offers a collective and collaborative approach to combatting hate, discrimination, and inequality.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde will formally open the Global Rainbow Cities Network Policy Conference today, Wednesday at 9.30am.

“I am honoured to open this international conference here in Cork City – the conference will meaningfully address policies to tackle discrimination, hate, and inequality consistently faced by the LGBTI+ community,” Ms Forde said, speaking ahead of the conference.

The keynote address at the conference this week will be delivered by Luna Lara Liboni, equality and hate crime policy officer at the Irish Council of Civil Liberties and chair of the Coalition Against Hate Crime, Ireland.

A special video message will also be sent by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman.

Cork City has been a member of the Rainbow Cities Network since 2020 while its Sister City, San Francisco, has become the first US city to join the Rainbow Cities Network.

The 45th Mayor of the City and County of San Francisco, Mayor London Breed will send Cork City and the Rainbow Cities Network her greetings in a video message.

Read More

Penneys announces launch of new website for Irish customers

More in this section

Penneys announces launch of new website for Irish customers Penneys announces launch of new website for Irish customers
Teen treated for stab wounds following alleged assault in Carrigaline Teen treated for stab wounds following alleged assault in Carrigaline
Civic reception for Carrigaline Tidy Towns Civic reception for Carrigaline Tidy Towns
#lgbtq+cork city council
Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for Cork and ten other counties

Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for Cork and ten other counties

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more