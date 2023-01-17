Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 11:24

Penneys announces launch of new website for Irish customers

The retail giant said the website has been created "to better connect the journey between searching online and then shopping in store".
Penneys announces launch of new website for Irish customers

Penneys has launched its new customer website in Ireland after its successful launch in the UK last year. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Penneys has announced the launch of a new customer website in Ireland after its successful launch in the UK last year.

The retail giant said the website has been created "to better connect the journey between searching online and then shopping in store".

It features thousands of products from across Penneys’ best-selling ranges as well as a brand-new feature that allows customers to check stock availability and size in their local Penneys store. 

Penneys fans will now be able to view more product images and access more detailed product information – covering fabric and materials and care instructions which until now would only be found on the label or packaging.

In addition, customers can also create an account, giving them access to a brand-new ‘wishlist’ function which enables them to select and save their favourite products for later.

People can also sign up to a newsletter to receive updates from the company and sneak peaks of new collections.

However, customers cannot purchase items online from the site.

"We are delighted to launch our new website in Ireland today; we know our Penneys customers love coming into our stores, but we now want to make it easier for them to see what’s in store by showcasing a much wider selection of our products online, enabling them to browse and check stock availability in their local store before visiting," Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said.

"Our ranges showcase our strong commitment to value, something we know matters more than ever to our customers right now and our website will help us to shine a spotlight on the breadth of fashionable and affordable choices available in our stores across Ireland."

The new website can be viewed here

Read More

5 ways to give your wardrobe a refresh

More in this section

Parts of Cork wake up to blanket of snow Parts of Cork wake up to blanket of snow
Public information evening to take place regarding plans for new distillery in East Cork Public information evening to take place regarding plans for new distillery in East Cork
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-CASTRES Jurisdiction issue in legal challenge brought by O'Gara and O'Flynn in relation to third shareholder's PIA
<p> A Garda on duty at. the scene of the stabbing on Church Hill, Carrigaline, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Teen treated for stab wounds following alleged assault in Carrigaline

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more