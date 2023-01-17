Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 07:51

Parts of Cork wake up to blanket of snow

Met Éireann is warning of icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.
Heavy snow fell across Ireland overnight. In Clonakilty, West Cork, cars and roads were covered in a blanket of snow. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Echo reporter

Parts of Cork are waking up this morning to a blanket of snow.

There were some wintry showers in Cork overnight with some accumulations of snow reported.

A yellow warning remains in place for ice and and low temperatures until midday today.

Last night there were a small number of roads in Cork that were impassable due to the snowy conditions.

Details of the roads gritted overnight by Cork County Council can be found here. Last night the County Council tweeted that they would be treating priority 1 and 2 roads.

Information on roads usually salted by Cork City Council can be found here.

Meanwhile, a weather advisory remains in place across Ireland until Thursday.

Sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths are expected. 

Met Éireann have said that there will also be some showers of hail, sleet and snow expected with the potential for freezing fog. 

Water outages planned across Cork city on Tuesday 

