Water outages planned across Cork city on Tuesday 

Essential works will see outages of water supplies in a number of areas across Cork city this Tuesday, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of this month, has works planned in several areas of Cork, and outages are expected.

As part of the company’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Waggett’s Lane and surrounding areas of Pope’s Quay, Shandon and Mulgrave Road.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

The works in the Waggett’s Lane area are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Tuesday 17 January.

Uisce Éireann is also planning essential works which may cause may cause supply disruptions to Corkerans Quay, Watercourse Road, Blackpool and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The Blackpool works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm.

In Douglas on Tuesday, new connection works may cause may cause supply disruptions to Moneygurney, Douglas and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the Douglas works, which are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm.

Uisce Éireann recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.