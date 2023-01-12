Tractor in Cork stopped by Gardaí late at night with only ‘one small faint red light working’

Gardaí have reminded the motoring public about the “serious road safety risks” posed by driving in poorly lit vehicles after a tractor was stopped by the Cork West Road Policing Unit late at night “with only one small faint red light working”.

In a post on the Garda Síochána Southern Region Facebook page yesterday, Gardaí said the majority of the tractor’s lights were not working.

Picture: Garda Síochána Southern Region Facebook page

“The rear lamp, stop lamps, direction indicators, number plate lighting and a flashing amber beacon were fitted but not working.

“There are serious road safety risks associated with using poorly lit agricultural vehicles,” Gardaí said.

“Please make sure all lights are correctly maintained and in working order.”