Man dies following road collision in Cork city 

A man in his 50s died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Wellington Road and York Hill on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:25pm and involved a car colliding with a number of stationary vehicles.

Gerry Myers, third officer with Cork City Fire Brigade, told The Echo that with four units of Cork City Fire Brigade responded to the call.

Mr Myers said that when fire service personnel arrived at Wellington Road, a military ambulance was already at the scene and two military personnel were performing CPR on a man on the road.

“The man was removed from the scene to the Mercy University Hospital by a National Ambulance Service ambulance, under garda escort,” Mr Myers said.

The man was pronounced deceased at Mercy University Hospital.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.