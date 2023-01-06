Man in critical condition following collision in city centre

A man is in critical condition in Mercy University Hospital (MUH) following a collision involving four cars at the junction of Wellington Road and York Hill.

The collision took place at approximately 3.25pm, when it is understood a car collided with three parked cars.

Gerry Myers, third officer with Cork City Fire Brigade, told The Echo that four units of Cork City Fire Brigade responded to the call.

Mr Myers said that when fire service personnel arrived at Wellington Road, a military ambulance was already at the scene.

“The man was removed from the scene to the Mercy University Hospital by a National Ambulance Service ambulance, under garda escort,” Mr Myers said.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision that this afternoon on the 6th January 2023 at Wellington Road at the junction of York Hill, Co. Cork.

“The road is currently closed. Diversions are currently in place.”