Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 10:16

Affordable housing scheme launched on Middle Glanmire Road

Eoin Kelleher

Cork City Council has announced the launch of an Affordable Housing Scheme at Crann Darach, in the Middle Glanmire Road, in collaboration with Murnane and O’Shea Ltd and Cohalan Downing.

Applications can be made online via an application portal which went live on December 13 and will close at midnight on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The scheme consists of 27 affordable homes, comprised of five two-bedroom houses, 19 three-bed units and three four-bedroom houses. The project is being made available for sale by Cork City Council at the referenced residential development under affordable dwelling purchase arrangements via the Affordable Housing Act 2021 and associated Affordable Housing Regulations.

To be eligible to apply for Affordable Housing at Crann Darach, applicants must at a minimum satisfy certain criteria for applications to be processed. They must be classified as a first-time buyer and not own or have any legal interest in a dwelling.

Applicant Income Limits for the respective house types are as follows: for the two-bedroom end or mid-terrace two-storey house, there is a €78,171 income limit with a minimum purchase price of €250,500.

In relation to the three-bedroom end or mid-terrace two-storey house, there is an income limit of €87,943, with a minimum purchase of €282,000. In respect of the four-bedroom end of terrace two-storey house, the income limit is set at €95,271, with a minimum house purchase price of €305,000.

Candidates can apply at cranndarachmontenotte.ie

